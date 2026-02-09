UNHCR welcomes its new Representative for Central Asia

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is pleased to announce the arrival of Mahir Safarli as its new Representative for Central Asia. In this role, based in Almaty, he will lead UNHCR’s engagement and activities across Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Mr. Safarli presented his credentials to Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yerzhan Ashikbayev, in Astana on 21 January, discussing priorities for cooperation. In the weeks ahead, he will continue engaging with governments and partners across Central Asia to strengthen collaboration and support for refugees and stateless people.

Mr. Safarli brings more than 23 years of humanitarian experience with UNHCR, including senior leadership roles in complex displacement and emergency contexts. Prior to his appointment to Central Asia, he served as Deputy Representative in Greece and Ukraine, and previously held senior operational and field coordination roles in Syria and Türkiye.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Safarli held a wide range of field, protection and management roles across UNHCR operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine, the Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia and Azerbaijan, as well as at Headquarters in Geneva, where he contributed to inspection and strategic oversight functions.

With his extensive background in humanitarian operations and leadership, Mr. Safarli will lead the agency’s efforts in Central Asia to strengthen protection, enhance asylum systems, and resolve statelessness.

“I am honoured to take on this role in Central Asia – a region shaped by extraordinary diversity, remarkable cultures, communities, and landscapes, and known for its generosity toward refugees and leadership in addressing statelessness,” says Mr. Safarli. “I look forward to working closely with governments, partners, and communities to build on this progress – strengthening asylum systems, advancing inclusion, and ensuring that every person can enjoy protection, rights, and a nationality.”

Mr. Safarli holds master’s degrees in law and public administration, as well as a bachelor’s degree in political science. His academic background is complemented by advanced diploma programmes in International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and Conflict Prevention.

UNHCR Representation to Central Asia is based in Almaty and manages operations across Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. UNHCR established its presence in the region following the 1992–1993 civil war in Tajikistan and the conflict in northern Afghanistan, which displaced thousands of people. As these situations stabilized, UNHCR’s work in Central Asia evolved from emergency response to advocacy and capacity-building.

Central Asia is also home to a significant stateless population, largely resulting from the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Without legal identity, stateless people often face barriers to accessing basic rights and services, including education, healthcare, employment, and freedom of movement.

UNHCR’s presence in the region includes National Offices in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Dushanbe, Tajikistan, as well as the UNHCR Global Stockpile Termez in Uzbekistan. ///UNHCR Central Asia, 9 February 2026