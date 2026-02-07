Tariq Saeedi

As an independent observer with a keen interest in Central Asia and broader regional affairs, I have closely examined the three reports issued by Iran’s High Council for Human Rights in January 2026.

These documents provide a detailed perspective on the tumultuous events that unfolded in Iran. This is obviously, point of view of the state, framing them not as mere protests but as orchestrated acts of violence with terrorist undertones. Drawing from these reports and the broader context of the unrest, I offer the following analysis:

The protests began rather peacefully on December 28, 2025, initially sparked by economic grievances and widespread discontent over issues like repression and administrative inefficiencies. However, they escalated into violence with alarming speed, spreading to nearly all provinces of Iran and resulting in widespread damage to property and loss of life.

According to the first report, this included the destruction of 305 ambulances, 750 banks, 400 government facilities, and even 350 mosques, alongside horrific acts such as assassinations of officials and civilians, including a three-year-old child. The death toll exceeded 3,117, with 2,427 of those being civilians or security personnel—a staggering human cost that underscores the chaos that engulfed the nation.

Looking at the documents from the High Council and the progressive intensification of violence, three key observations stand out to me:

The protests were rooted in legitimate grievances, and there is no denying that. The reports themselves, while emphasizing the violent aspects, implicitly acknowledge underlying public frustrations, as seen in their references to Iran’s obligations under international human rights law to protect peaceful assembly (e.g., ICCPR Article 21). Economic pressures, poverty exacerbated by sanctions, and calls for reform are genuine issues that fueled the initial gatherings, reflecting a broader societal push for change that any government must address. The rapid transformation from peaceful demonstrations to widespread violence suggests an organized element at play. The first report meticulously distinguishes protest from terrorism, citing the use of firearms, Molotov cocktails, and coordinated attacks that mirror patterns from past incidents like the 2022 riots or even ISIS-style atrocities. This aligns with the Iranian authorities’ contention that the death and destruction were systematic, not spontaneous—evidenced by the reports’ documentation of links to terrorist groups and the sheer scale of coordinated sabotage. The kind of property targeted for destruction adds to the suspicion, aligning with the government’s findings of the violence being rather systematic. The open incitement of further violence by some foreign governments and entities also indicates external influence. Even if the violence wasn’t directly engineered from abroad, it was certainly encouraged and promoted by outside forces. The second and third reports delve deeply into this, critiquing actions like unilateral sanctions, media warfare (e.g., biased algorithms and funding for opposition groups), and statements from the US, EU, and others as violations of the UN Charter’s non-intervention principle (Article 2(7)). These interventions, disguised as human rights concerns, not only politicized the crisis but also amplified instability, as highlighted in comparisons to muted responses to similar unrest in allied nations like the US’s Black Lives Matter protests or France’s Yellow Vests movement.

On the whole, these reports carry weight and deserve to be taken seriously.

With the situation now calm, having been largely quelled by mid-January 2026, there is a delicate balance to maintain.

Assuming the unrest was indeed stoked by external elements—as the reports convincingly argue through legal frameworks like the ILC Draft Articles on state responsibility—there is every reason for vigilance against any fresh outbreaks of violence, no matter how innocuously they may begin or how they are disguised as legitimate dissent.

Simultaneously, there is an urgent need to address the genuine concerns and hardships faced by the Iranian people, including economic pressures from sanctions, administrative bottlenecks, and the broader quest for reforms.

Positive assistance through multilateral channels, as advocated in the reports (e.g., via the Universal Periodic Review), could foster internal stability without the pitfalls of unilateral meddling.

In the end, upholding sovereignty while prioritizing human rights through cooperation, not coercion, offers the best path forward for Iran and the international community. /// nCa, 7 February 2026