UNRCCA сo-organizes the Annual Women, Peace and Security Conference of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Dialogue

On 25 November 2025, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, head of UNRCCA Kaha Imnadze took part in the annual “Women, Peace and Security” Conference of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Dialogue (WLC), held in Dushanbe under the Chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan, and co-organized by UNRCCA, UN Women, and UNFPA. The event convened members of the Dialogue, government officials, international partners, civil society and youth representatives, and Afghan women residing in Tajikistan.

The Conference offered an opportunity to review regional progress on the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda in the year marking the 25th anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325, and reflected on how Central Asia had advanced on women’s participation in peacebuilding, mediation, and decision-making.

The gathering also marked the closing event of the WLC’s first full cycle of chairmanships, during which all five Central Asian states had led the platform. In this context, participants held a dedicated discussion on the Dialogue’s future direction as it enters its second cycle – examining membership formats, chairing modalities, and possible governance arrangements to ensure continuity, institutional memory, and more structured cooperation among participating states and partners.

In his address, SRSG Imnadze underscored the relevance of the WPS agenda amid rising global and regional insecurity, and highlighted the value of the Dialogue as a platform connecting national, regional and community-level efforts. He noted that “the strength of this Dialogue lies in openness, trust, and the understanding that regional challenges require regional solutions.”

The programme featured a dedicated session on the situation of women in Afghanistan to discuss advocacy priorities, and ways to ensure Afghan women’s inclusion in relevant regional processes, particularly in education and economic connectivity. The discussion also underscored the WLC’s role in strengthening regional solidarity, collective engagement, and continuous focus on the situation of Afghan women and girls.

The Conference concluded with the presentation of the draft address of the WLC to the UN Secretary-General, reaffirming the region’s commitment to advancing women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace, security and decision-making processes, including the advocacy for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

This event marked the conclusion of Tajikistan’s chairmanship of CAWLC in 2025, passing the baton to Uzbekistan from 2026. ///UNRCCA, 25 November 2025