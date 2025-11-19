UNDP Facilitates Turkmenistan CEC Delegation Visit to Armenia to Study Digital Single Voter Registry

Ashgabat, 19 November 2025: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan (CEC), organized a study visit to the Republic of Armenia from 13 to 16 November 2025. The visit supports Turkmenistan’s preparations to implement its new Law on the Single Voter Registry, which will enter into force on 1 January 2026.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Chairperson of the CEC, explored Armenia’s experience in developing and operating its Voter Authentication Devices (VADs) and digital voter registry. Key focus areas included establishing a centralized Single Voter Registry, digitizing and updating voter data, ensuring transparency and integrity of voter lists by applying VADs, managing interoperability with civil and residency databases, safeguarding data through cybersecurity measures, and using gender-disaggregated voter information to strengthen governance.

The delegation met with high-level officials from the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia and the Information Systems Agency of Armenia, as well as technical experts involved in the country’s VADs reform, and held an official meeting with UNDP Armenia at the UN House in Yerevan.

As part of the visit, the delegation observed key practical aspects of Armenia’s electoral process, including on-site reviews and remote monitoring of election-day procedures.

This study visit was organized under the joint project “Assistance in Capacity Building of the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan,” implemented by UNDP and the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan. The initiative supports Turkmenistan in strengthening electoral digitalization, transparency, and good governance in line with international standards and inclusive electoral practices. ///nCa, 19 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)