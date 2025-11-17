“We Are Different – We Are Equal”: Inclusive Festival Celebrates Diversity and Empowerment in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, 15 November 2025 – The Ashgabat Park of Culture and Recreation came alive with music, laughter, and vibrant colors as the annual Inclusive Festival “We Are Different – We Are Equal” united communities to celebrate creativity, resilience, and equality. Organized by the United Nations in Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, civil society organizations, and youth activists, the festival marked the upcoming International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

A Festival of Inclusion

The event opened with heartfelt remarks from Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, who underscored the importance of inclusion:

“This festival is more than a celebration – it is a powerful statement of our shared values: equality, inclusion, and dignity for all. Persons with disabilities are full participants in society and play a vital role in driving innovation and progress. Together, we can create a world where accessibility is not an afterthought but an integral part of every policy and program.”

He also highlighted the recent Roundtable on Disability Inclusion through Partnership, held on 11 November, which brought together government, UN agencies, and civil society to advance legislation and policy for persons with disabilities.

Sports, Creativity, and Community Spirit

From inclusive volleyball and table tennis matches to chess tournaments and relay races, the festival offered a dynamic program of sports activities. Children enjoyed face painting, eco-crafts, and drawing on asphalt, while music and dance performances filled the stage with energy and joy. A climbing wall and adaptive tennis sessions provided opportunities for everyone to participate, regardless of ability.

Voices from the Festival

For many, the festival was a moment of empowerment and connection. Azym Atagarryev, a young performer from the Rehabilitation Center, shared:

“When I sing on this stage, I feel proud. It’s not just about music – it’s about showing that we all have talents and dreams. Events like this make us feel included and respected.”

Leyla Atayeva, a representative of the Deaf and Blind Society, spoke about the importance of visibility:

“For our community, being part of this festival means being seen and heard. It’s a chance to show that we are active, creative, and capable. Inclusion is about participation, and today we feel that fully.”

And Maral Khalmyradova, who performed a heartfelt song, reflected on her experience:

“Music is my voice. Performing here gives me confidence and joy. I want people to know that disability does not define us – our talents and dreams do.”

Commitment to an Inclusive Future

The Inclusive Festival reflects Turkmenistan’s commitment to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, reinforcing the principle of Leave No One Behind. It also builds on ongoing efforts to expand inclusive education, strengthen disability-friendly health and social services, and promote community engagement.

As the sun set over Ashgabat, the festival concluded with a lively flash mob and applause – a powerful reminder that inclusion is not just a goal, but a way of life.

/// nCa, 17 Nov. 25 (in cooperation with UN RCO, Turkmenistan)