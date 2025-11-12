Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in the 65th session of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission

The 65th session of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) is taking place in Vienna from November 10 to 12, 2025.

Participants are addressing issues related to strengthening the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, improving monitoring and verification systems, and expanding cooperation among member states.

The Turkmen delegation, headed by Guljemal Saryyeva, Director of the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, is taking part in the session.

Speaking at the plenary meeting, the Turkmen delegation emphasized Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to the objectives and principles of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, viewing it as a key element of the international disarmament and non-proliferation system. It was noted that Turkmenistan was among the first to sign and ratify the Treaty and consistently advocates for strengthening global security and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Particular attention was given to Turkmenistan’s participation in the international monitoring system. The delegation highlighted the important role of the PS44 “Alibek” Primary Seismic Station, which is part of the International Monitoring System (IMS) and provides reliable data to the International Data Centre. Information was shared regarding an upcoming visit of a CTBTO expert mission to Turkmenistan for routine maintenance of the station.

As part of efforts to strengthen its scientific and technical capacity, Turkmenistan continues to develop its National Data Centre and actively participates in CTBTO training and preparatory programs. In this context, Turkmenistan announced its readiness to host a regional training course for specialists from the National Data Centres of countries in the region in the first half of 2026.

The delegation emphasized that 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Treaty for signature and Turkmenistan’s 30 years of participation, expressing readiness to take part in events dedicated to this date as a demonstration of its commitment to strengthening international peace and security.

The visit of the Turkmen delegation to Vienna is ongoing. /// nCa, 12 November 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)