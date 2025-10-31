UNESCO Samarkand Summit: Recognition of Uzbekistan’s Role in Preserving World Heritage

Rarely do events within international organizations emerge that can truly symbolize a new era. The convening of the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in the ancient city of Samarkand stands as one such landmark moment.

For the first time in the 40-year history of the organization, the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is being held outside Paris, the location of its headquarters. This historic move represents international recognition of the growing authority of New Uzbekistan, its contributions to the preservation of humanity’s cultural and spiritual heritage, and its active role in fostering global humanitarian cooperation.

Samarkand — a city where eras and cultures converge — has become more than a venue for intergovernmental dialogue; it stands as a symbol of UNESCO’s ideals: mutual understanding, tolerance, and cultural diversity. Hosting such a large-scale forum in this historic city reflects global recognition of Uzbekistan’s course, focused on cultural revival, education, and science — the pillars of the Third Renaissance concept championed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan joined UNESCO in 1993, and since then, its cooperation with the organization has developed dynamically. Since 1996, the UNESCO Office has been operating in Tashkent. In recent years, active engagement between the leadership of Uzbekistan and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has fostered a trust-based dialogue and strengthened the partnership between the country and the organization.

Uzbekistan has served twice on UNESCO’s Executive Board (from 1997 to 2001 and from 2009 to 2013) and, in 2022, was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022–2026 term. The country is currently implementing a UNESCO four‑year cooperation programme (2022–2026) in key areas including education, science, culture, communication and information.

One of the key areas of cooperation has been the safeguarding and promotion of Uzbekistan’s unique cultural heritage. Today, seven sites in the country are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List: the Historic Centre of Bukhara, Itchan Kala, Samarkand — a Crossroads of Cultures, Shakhrisabz, the Ancient Towns along the Great Silk Road, the Western Tien-Shan, and the Turan Depression.

Particular attention is given to intangible cultural heritage. Sixteen elements of Uzbek culture have been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity — ranging from Shashmaqam and the Boysun cultural traditions to the art of Bakhshi, the culinary heritage of plov, and the celebration of Navruz. These internationally recognized treasures reflect the richness of Uzbekistan’s spiritual heritage and the creative vitality of its people.

In recent years, on the initiative of Uzbekistan and in collaboration with UNESCO, large-scale cultural forums have been held, including the ‘Sharq Taronalari’ Festival, the ‘Atlas Bayrami’ celebration, the Maqom Art Forum, Bakhshi Festivals, as well as handicraft festivals in Kokand and the ‘Lazgi’ Dance Festival in Khiva. These initiatives have positioned Uzbekistan as one of the key hubs of cultural dialogue across Eurasia.

Uzbekistan’s fruitful cooperation with UNESCO also extends to the field of education. The country hosts eight UNESCO Chairs and 24 Associated Schools, while Tashkent and Fergana are part of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities. In 2024, a UNESCO Chair in Sustainable Historical Tourism was established at the International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage “Silk Road” in Samarkand.

Uzbekistan actively engages in UNESCO’s global initiatives in science and technology. Two of the country’s biosphere reserves — Chatkal and Lower Amu Darya — are included in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves. Additionally, multimillion-dollar projects are being implemented in the areas of water diplomacy and climate resilience.

A significant milestone was the establishment in 2024 of the UNESCO–Uzbekistan Abu Rayhan Beruni International Prize for research in the field of Artificial Intelligence Ethics. The inaugural award ceremony will take place in Samarkandas part of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

Uzbekistan has led the initiative at UNESCO to adopt key resolutions, including the “Khiva Process: Promoting International Cooperation in Central Asia” and the “Tashkent Declaration on Universal Access to Information.”

Symbolically, Samarkand—the city hosting the opening of UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference—has become more than just a meeting place for representatives from nearly two hundred countries. It stands as a space where ideas bridge the past and the future. On this historic land, once a flourishing center of Eastern science and arts, a contemporary dialogue on the future of humanity will unfold—reflecting the spirit of UNESCO and Uzbekistan’s Third Renaissance. ///nCa, 31 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan)