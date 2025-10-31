Outcomes of the First Day of Turkmenistan’s Economy Days in Germany: 12 Memorandums Signed and Over 120 Meetings Held

Frankfurt am Main, 30 October 2025 — The first day of the business forum “Turkmenistan’s Economy Days in Germany” in Frankfurt was marked by dynamic negotiations and significant agreements. The event, organized to strengthen economic ties between Turkmenistan and Germany, brought together more than 230 participants, underscoring the growing interest in joint projects in the fields of trade, investment, and technology.

During the forum, 86 B2B (business-to-business) meetings and 38 B2G (business-to-government) meetings were held, enabling direct contacts between Turkmen and German companies. These negotiations covered key sectors, including agriculture, transport, logistics, and investment, facilitating the exchange of experience and the search for new cooperation opportunities.

In total, 106 participants from the Turkmen side attended in the event: 43 representatives of state organizations and 63 representatives of the private sector. The forum was attended by 126 foreign citizens from the German and international side, totaling 232 participants. The organizers note a high level of engagement and constructive dialogue, which has already led to practical results.

The culmination of the first day was the signing of 12 memorandums of understanding and cooperation. These documents lay the foundation for long-term partnerships in various sectors of the economy. Among the key agreements:

– Memorandum between the association “Müsaid Hessen” (Germany) and TMT Consulting Group (Turkmenistan),

– Memorandum between “Asset Capital” (Germany) and TMT Consulting Group;

– Memorandum between “Bey International FDI” (Germany) and TMT Consulting Group;

– Memorandum between the company “John Deere” and the Turkmen enterprise Ojar Aziya;

– Memorandum between “Wirtgen Group” (Germany) and Ojar Aziya;

– Memorandum between “John Deere” and the Turkmen company Yaş Syýahat;

– Memorandum between “Zeppelin Baumaschinen” (Germany) and Yaş Syýahat.

The forum in Frankfurt am Main is held under the patronage of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan with the assistance of TMT Consulting Group, which provides organizational and communication support for the forum. ///nCa, 31 October 2025