Bridging Continents, Capturing Hearts: İstanbul Ranks Among Europe’s Best City Escapes

İstanbul, set across Asia and Europe along the shimmering Bosphorus Strait, continues to captivate travellers with its iconic landmarks, rich culinary scene, and inviting accommodation options. The magnificent metropolis that has already welcomed 13,5 million visitors in just the first nine months of 2025, is also among the top European city breaks this year. A survey by consumer champion Which? ranked İstanbul among the top five European city breaks of the year. Condé Nast Traveller readers also recognised the city in the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards as one of the best family-friendly city break destinations.

Considering İstanbul’s unparalleled offerings, it’s no wonder many travellers fall under its spell. As crisp autumn days and the fall break season arrive, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with this timeless city and embrace its endless experiences with a pleasant and unforgettable city break.

Bicontinental Treasure Trove of History

First and foremost, İstanbul is teeming with history and culture. This captivating city, blending modernity and tradition in perfect harmony, boasts a rich cultural heritage shaped by empires over millennia. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Historical Peninsula, where time seems to have stood still, is the perfect place to begin cultural explorations. Here stand the city’s signature landmarks, from the world-famous Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque to the Basilica Cistern and Topkapı Palace. A few steps away, the Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar also dazzle visitors with a riot of colours, scents, and sounds, a timeless reflection of the city’s vibrant trading spirit throughout the centuries.

From Bosphorus to Creative Modernity

After exploring the city’s historic heart, another day can be devoted to discovering the Bosphorus Strait and İstanbul’s thriving cultural arts scene. A ferry tour on the strait will make you truly feel the magic of being in the only metropolis in the world that spans two continents, offering spectacular views of both shores. As the golden hues of autumn light up the Bosphorus, along the journey, you’ll be accompanied by elegant waterside mansions (called ‘yalı’ in Turkish), seagulls dancing above the waves, and the views of mosques, palaces, and towers that define the city’s skyline. Stepping ashore, the city’s creative heartbeat pulses through every street: from the bustling energy of İstiklal Street to the waterfront charm of Galataport and the bohemian corners of Karaköy. In these locales, trendy cafes, museums, art galleries, and boutique shops line the narrow streets. To feel the city’s artistic spirit at its fullest, immerse yourself in venues like İstanbul Modern, Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Arter, and Meşher.

A Season of Culture in İstanbul

Taking on a different rhythm in autumn, İstanbul’s cultural scene also buzzes with a rich programme of many events. “The Art of James Cameron” at the İstanbul Cinema Museum showcases over 300 works by the visionary director. The exhibition, which opened on 27 September, will remain on display for six months. Another must-see exhibition is “The Haunted Eye” by renowned photographer Steve McCurry, featuring some of his most iconic projects. The exhibition is on view until 30 November at the MSGSÜ Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Centre. The İstanbul Biennial, which is curated this year by Christine Tohmé under the theme The Three-Legged Cat and will unfold over three years, from 2025 to 2027. In addition to these, recognised as one of the world’s most prestigious festivals and platforms for “technological arts” in Austria for nearly 50 years, Ars Electronica will meet art enthusiasts exclusively at Zorlu PSM between October 21 and 28. Organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) the 29th İstanbul Theatre Festival opens on 20 October with a vibrant programme. Taking place from 20 October to 22 November, the festival will present 16 theatre and dance productions from Türkiye and abroad.

A Feast for the Senses

Your fall city break in İstanbul will naturally unfold into culinary adventures, as the city knows well how to seduce at the table. From traditional Turkish breakfasts, a daily ritual with many sweet and savoury varieties and the inevitable simit, accompanied by hot tea served in tulip-shaped glasses, to the irresistible world of street food, such as spicy ‘kokoreç’ (grilled well-cleaned intestines), ‘kumpir’ (baked potatoes with various toppings) and ‘midye dolma’ (stuffed mussels), İstanbul is a feast for the senses, waiting to be discovered. For an evening steeped in local flavour, visit one of the city’s Turkish meyhanes, where you can enjoy a spread of meze, fresh fish, and a glass of rakı. And for those seeking refined dining experiences, İstanbul’s MICHELIN-starred restaurants also offer innovative interpretations of Anatolian and international cuisines.

Before booking your city break in İstanbul, be sure to take a look at the İstanbul hotels that have recently been introduced during the MICHELIN Key Award Ceremony 2025. ///nCa, 24 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)