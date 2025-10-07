OGT 2025: Thirty Years of Global Energy Dialogue

ASHGABAT, 6 October 2025 — Marking three decades as Turkmenistan’s flagship energy forum, the Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT) 2025 International Conference & EXPO will convene decision-makers in Ashgabat with a strengthened focus on deal-making, AI-enabled BusinessConnect matchmaking, and one of the strongest high-level line-ups to date. Organizers report over 1,000 delegates from 70 countries and 100+ exhibiting companies — a 45% year-on-year increase, including 40+ first-time exhibitors and 100+ first-time delegates.

A platform for partnerships

Long recognized as a gateway to Central Asia’s energy opportunities, OGT 2025 places special emphasis on business networking and partnership-building. The forum connects leaders of international and national energy companies, oil and gas operators, and service providers with world-class experts for targeted technical and commercial dialogue.

BusinessConnect: AI-powered B2B

To maximize outcomes, OGT 2025 introduces BusinessConnect, which analyzes participant profiles and objectives, matches delegates with the most relevant partners, and generates personalized B2B schedules — ensuring that every meeting is purposeful and every minute is productive.

Program and speakers



The agenda features a high-signal plenary and thematic sessions on the energy transition, petrochemicals and fertilizers, gas infrastructure, emissions reduction, and innovative investment models. Confirmed high-level participation includes Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan; Andrea Stegher, President of the International Gas Union (IGU); Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR; Abdulvahit Fidan, Chairman & General Manager of BOTAŞ; Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, Vice President, International Assets (Upstream), PETRONAS; Abdulla Al Shamsi, Director of Business Development at XRG (ADNOC); and senior leadership from PT Istana Karang Laut (PT IKL), Indonesia. Selected sessions are prepared in partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights (Platts) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Announcements and media coverage



A series of announcements and signings are expected to be revealed at OGT 2025, underscoring the forum’s role as a deal-making platform. The event will be covered by leading international and regional outlets, including bne IntelliNews, S&P Global Commodity Insights (Platts), Energy Intelligence, NewsBase, Natural Gas World, and Middle Eastern media such as Ain Al-Alam, Elghad, and Future News (Al-Mustaqbal).

About OGT

For three decades, OGT has connected policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and experts in Ashgabat to advance projects, partnerships, and long-term cooperation across the region and beyond.

For program, registration and media accreditation: ogt-turkmenistan.com ///nCa, 7 October 2025 (material was provided by OGT 2025 Organizers)