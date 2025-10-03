Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

Dubai, a shimmering beacon of modernity in the Arabian Gulf, has roots deeply embedded in the sands of history as a vital hub of commerce. Its transformation from a prehistoric mangrove swamp to a bustling international trade center spans over 7,000 years, marked by waves of migration, cultural exchanges, and economic innovation.

While the term “Souk Duba” may evoke the vibrant traditional markets of old Dubai—such as Al Souk Al Kabir in Bur Dubai—these souks represent the culmination of millennia-old trading practices.

Archaeological discoveries, historical records, and scholarly analyses paint a picture of a resilient site that has connected continents since antiquity. In this article we explore Dubai’s historical trajectory, its evolution as a trade nexus, and include a dedicated examination of its ancient and modern trade relations with Central Asia, drawing on authentic sources to trace these links as far back as possible.

Prehistoric Foundations and Early Settlements (7000 BCE – 1000 BCE)

The story begins around 7000 BCE, when the area now known as Dubai was a vast mangrove swamp, as uncovered by excavations during the 1993–1998 expansion of Sheikh Zayed Road.

These findings, including preserved organic remnants, indicate an environment supportive of early human activity, though permanent settlements emerged later. By 3000 BCE, the landscape had shifted: coastlines receded, sands advanced, and date palms were cultivated, sustaining nomadic cattle herders. This era aligns with the Ubaid and Hafit cultures, where basic agriculture and herding set the stage for trade.

Key evidence comes from Saruq Al Hadid, an Iron Age site (circa 2000 BCE) about 70 km south of Dubai in the Rub Al Khali desert. Functioning as a metallurgical and trading center, it yielded artifacts like seals from ancient Egypt (e.g., Pharaoh Thutmose III’s 18th Dynasty), Mesopotamia, and Dilmun (modern Bahrain), alongside pottery influenced by these civilizations.

Traded commodities included copper and bronze from Oman’s Al Hajar Mountains, precious stones from India, Afghanistan, Iran, and Yemen, gold threads, olive wood, and beads.

Animal remains suggest overland caravans and coastal routes, integrating the region into networks spanning the Arabian Peninsula, Indus Valley, Mesopotamia, and the Nile. During the Bronze Age (circa 2500 BCE), ties to the Magan civilization underscored Dubai’s peripheral role in copper trade, with seasonal nomadic bartering foreshadowing formal markets.

Period Key Settlements/Sites Traded Goods Trade Partners Archaeological Evidence 7000–3000 BCE Mangrove swamps; early nomadic areas Basic resources like dates, livestock Local nomadic groups Organic remnants from Sheikh Zayed Road excavations 3000–2000 BCE (Bronze Age) Peripheral to Magan sites Copper, dates, early metals Mesopotamia, Indus Valley Date palm cultivation evidence; copper artefacts 2000–1000 BCE (Iron Age) Saruq Al Hadid Metals, precious stones, pottery, beads Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, India, Bahrain Seals from Thutmose III; Mesopotamian incense burners; imported stones

Classical and Islamic Eras (3rd Century CE – 18th Century CE)

By the 3rd century CE, under Achaemenid and Sassanian influences, the region served as a fringe in imperial trade routes. A 6th-century caravan station in Jumeirah indicates organized habitation, facilitating exchanges from Oman to Iraq.

Islam’s arrival in the 7th century CE, via the Umayyad Caliphate, invigorated the area as a pearling and fishing hub, extending trade to Pakistan, India, and China. Pearls became a premium export, symbolizing integration into Indian Ocean networks. Jumeirah evolved into a caravan stop by the 5th–7th centuries, trading spices, textiles, and metals.

The first written mention appears in 1095 CE by geographer Abū ‘Ubayd ‘Abd Allāh al-Bakrī, with Venetian merchant Gasparo Balbi noting “Dibai” in 1590 CE for its pearls. Informal markets along Dubai Creek likely operated, linking Europe, Asia, and Africa through medieval routes.

Rise of Modern Dubai and the Souks (19th Century – Present)

In 1833, the Bani Yas tribe’s Al Abu Falasa clan, under the Al Maktoum dynasty, formalized settlement, focusing on pearling and fishing amid regional conflicts.

Dubai Creek became a port for dhows from India and East Africa, attracting Persian merchants to Bastakiya. British treaties (1820, 1853) stabilized the Trucial States, curbing piracy and boosting trade. By 1894, tax exemptions made Dubai the Gulf’s top entrepôt.

Iconic souks emerged: Al Souk Al Kabir (1890s) for textiles and gold; Spice Souk (early 1900s) for saffron and frankincense; Gold Souk (1940s) for jewelry; Textile Souk for fabrics. Oil discovery in 1966 accelerated growth, but souks preserved heritage, attracting millions today.

Souk Name Establishment Period Primary Goods Historical Significance Location Al Souk Al Kabir (Grand Souq) 1890s Textiles, gold, electronics, South Asian fashion Core of 19th-century trade with India/East Africa; pearl/fishing hub Bur Dubai Spice Souk Early 1900s Spices (saffron, frankincense), herbs Tied to ancient spice routes; cultural staple in regional cuisine Deira Gold Souk 1940s Gold jewelry (18K–24K), precious metals Symbol of post-WWII trade boom; over 300 retailers Deira Textile Souk 19th–20th century Fabrics (silk, cotton), tailoring services Influenced by Indian/Pakistani merchants; global textile exchange Bur Dubai

Ancient and Modern Trade Relations Between Dubai and Central Asia

Dubai’s trade ties with Central Asia—encompassing regions like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and sometimes Afghanistan—reflect a blend of ancient indirect exchanges and robust modern partnerships.

Authentic sources trace these links back to the Bronze Age (circa 2500–2000 BCE), primarily through the trade of lapis lazuli, a semi-precious stone mined in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan region and valued for its vibrant blue hue in ancient jewelry and artifacts.

Ancient Relations: Archaeological evidence from UAE sites, including Saruq Al Hadid and Umm an-Nar tombs in nearby Oman (e.g., DH7-1 at Dahwa), reveals lapis lazuli beads among the earliest in Arabia, dating to the 3rd millennium BCE. These stones traveled via overland routes from Afghanistan through Iran and Mesopotamia, then maritime paths in the Persian Gulf, connecting to Magan (ancient Oman/UAE) for onward trade to the Indus Valley and beyond.

While not direct “Dubai-Central Asia” links, the Gulf’s role as a transshipment hub integrated these networks, with goods like lapis, copper, and carnelian exchanged for Mesopotamian textiles and Egyptian seals.

By the 2nd century BCE, the Silk Road amplified connections, with Central Asian horses, silk, and jewelry reaching the Middle East via branches through Persia, though maritime extensions (e.g., Central Asian Maritime Silk Routes via the Caspian and Transcaucasia) had limited Gulf ties. Authentic sources include excavations by Dubai Municipality and reports from the Sultanate of Oman, confirming provenance through analytical studies (e.g., mineral composition matching Afghan sources).

Modern Relations: Post-Soviet independence in 1991, diplomatic ties formed in 1992 spurred growth, with UAE investments exceeding billions in energy, infrastructure, and renewables. Dubai’s ports (e.g., Jebel Ali) facilitate re-exports, with trade volumes rising—e.g., UAE-Kazakhstan ties building a “geoeconomic powerhouse” in logistics and green energy. Initiatives like the “New Silk Road” reimagine ancient routes, with DP World projects in Central Asia echoing historical exchanges.

By 2023, bilateral trade with countries like Uzbekistan and Tajikistan grew in sectors like aviation and food security, supported by agreements and missions. Sources include reports from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy and Middle East Briefing.

The trade and economic relations with Turkmenistan are robustly growing in a number of areas, making the UAE one of the most important partners of Turkmenistan.

Era Key Links Traded Goods/Investments Sources Ancient (2500 BCE–2nd century BCE) Indirect via Gulf routes; lapis lazuli from Afghanistan Precious stones, metals Saruq Al Hadid excavations; Umm an-Nar beads analysis Classical/Medieval Silk Road branches through Persia Silk, spices, horses UNESCO Silk Roads Programme; historical geographies Modern (1990s–Present) Direct investments, trade missions Energy, infrastructure, renewables AGDA reports; UAE-Central Asia trade statistics

Dubai’s enduring legacy as a trade center—from ancient bartering to modern souks—underscores its role as a global connector, resilient through empires and economic shifts. As excavations continue, new insights may further illuminate its prehistoric prominence. /// nCa, October 2025

