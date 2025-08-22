The National Leader of Turkmenistan met with the President of Uzbekistan

On 22 August 2025, a meeting was held in the “Awaza” National Tourist Zone between Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan.

President Mirziyoyev is on visit to Turkmenistan to attend a summit with Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

During the one-on-one meeting and in an expanded format with the participation of the delegations of both countries, it was noted that effective cooperation between the two countries is based on a solid foundation of friendship and political will to increase cooperation in all areas.

At the beginning of the conversation, Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings and best wishes to Mirziyoyev on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The President of Uzbekistan once again warmly congratulated the leadership of Turkmenistan on the successful holding of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries earlier this month in Awaza.

The parties discussed topical issues of further expansion and strengthening of the Turkmen-Uzbek relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership in the context of the implementation of agreements, reached at the highest level.

It was noted that since the beginning of this year, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has amounted to US $ 700 million. Since February, a free trade regime has been in effect between the countries, with trading houses operating in the capitals. Cooperation projects are being implemented in the fields of industry, energy, transport, agriculture, water management, and other sectors of the economy.

Joint work is being completed to launch the Shavat–Dashoguz trade zone this year.

In preparation for the upcoming summits, the importance of productive meetings of intergovernmental commissions and the Business Council, as well as a number of cultural events was noted.

The sides also exchanged views on the agenda of the upcoming seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. In this context, the practical significance of the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan summit was emphasized.

The meeting was attended by:

From the Uzbek side:

Abdulaziz Kamilov – Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Foreign Policy

Bakhtiyor Saidov – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov is the Minister of Energy.

From the Turkmen side:

Mammetkhan Chakiyev – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Transport and Communications Sector

Nokerguly Atagulyev – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Trade Sector

Rashid Meredov – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Batyr Amanov – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Oil and Gas Sector.

///nCa, 22 August 2025 (photo credit – the official website of the President of Uzbekistan)