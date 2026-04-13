War on Iran – Part Twenty-Four: The Islamabad Talks – A Pause, Not an Ending

Tariq Saeedi

The high-level talks between the United States and Iran, held in Islamabad on 11–12 April 2026, have concluded without a breakthrough. After more than 21 hours of negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, both sides left the table without an agreement.

The outcome was not unexpected, but it leaves the conflict in a delicate limbo.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, spoke briefly before departing. He described the discussions as substantive but said Iran had “chosen not to accept our terms.” The core sticking point, according to Vance, was Washington’s demand for a clear, long-term commitment that Iran would not pursue a nuclear weapon or the means to develop one rapidly. He emphasised that the United States was leaving with what it considered its “final and best offer.”

Iranian officials presented a different emphasis. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who headed the Iranian team alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, stated that the United States had failed to build trust and had made “excessive demands.”

Iranian media reported that Tehran viewed some of the American positions on the Strait of Hormuz and sanctions relief as unrealistic. Both sides, however, left open the possibility of future contact.

The composition of the delegations was striking. The Iranian side was unusually large — approximately 70–73 members — and included a broad range of experts: diplomats, sanctions specialists, military advisers, economists, and legal experts. It was structured to address every conceivable technical and political issue that might arise.

The American delegation, by contrast, was smaller and more politically configured: Vice President Vance, real-estate developer and Trump ally Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law. While all three are close to the administration, observers noted that neither Witkoff nor Kushner brought deep experience in nuclear negotiations or Middle Eastern diplomacy.

President Trump’s public posture during the talks added another layer. — While negotiations were under way, he made several pointed comments on Truth Social and in remarks to reporters, including references to Iran being “dishonorable” on the Strait of Hormuz and suggestions that the United States would prevail “regardless of what happens.” Such statements, delivered while his team was at the table, raised questions about whether the American side approached the talks with full seriousness or primarily as a way to buy time and maintain pressure.

None of this means the door to diplomacy has closed permanently.

History shows that many conflicts pause, restart, and eventually resolve at the negotiating table — often after further costly rounds of bloodshed. What is clear is that each passing day without a framework for de-escalation carries a price.

The United States risks a gradual erosion of international prestige and credibility the longer the conflict drags on without a clear path forward. Iran, by contrast, appears to be gaining moral ground in the eyes of much of the Global South and parts of the wider international community, simply by demonstrating willingness to engage while absorbing sustained pressure.

The Islamabad talks were never expected to produce a comprehensive deal in a single marathon session. They were a first, direct probe after weeks of indirect contacts. That they occurred at all — and that both sides have left the table with their positions intact rather than in acrimony — suggests that the channel remains open. Whether that channel widens into genuine negotiations or narrows again will depend on the choices made in the coming days and weeks.

For now, the human and strategic costs continue to mount. The only certainty is that, sooner or later, the parties will have to return to the table. The difference will be measured in lives, treasure, and the shifting balance of international legitimacy. — In that respect, time is not neutral. It tends to favour the side that can demonstrate patience and principle under pressure. /// nCa,13 April 2026