UNDP Delivers Specialized Equipment to Support Sustainable Agricultural Production in Turkmenistan

As part of the joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, implemented with the financial support of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits,” a ceremony was held to hand over specialized equipment for laser land leveling of agricultural fields.

During the ceremony, two sets of laser land levelers were officially handed over to the Hiakimlik (Municipality office) of Saparmurat Turkmenbashi District in Dashoguz province and the production association “Obahyzmat” in Darganata District, Lebap province. The equipment will be used for demonstration work on project pilot plots, followed by scaling up the practice among local farmers.

To ensure the effective and sustainable use of the technology, specialized training sessions on equipment operation and application were organized for national stakeholders and project beneficiaries, including local farmers in Dashoguz and Lebap veleyats.

The provided technology ensures high-precision leveling of agricultural lands using automated systems, which contributes to more even distribution of irrigation water, prevention of water logging, reduction of soil salinization, and increased productivity.

It is expected that after the demonstration phase, the equipment will be used on a regular basis, contributing to the increased sustainability of agricultural production and the improvement of local communities’ well-being.

The handover of the equipment is part of the comprehensive efforts of the above-mentioned UNDP/GEF project aimed at restoring degraded lands, conserving ecosystems, and introducing sustainable natural resource management practices in the Aral Sea Basin. ///nCa, 13 April 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)