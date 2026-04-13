The 3rd “Turkmen-Turkish Brotherhood” Exhibition Held in Ashgabat



On 11 April 2026, the traditional 3rd annual “Turkmen-Turkish Brotherhood” exhibition was held at the Joint Turkmen-Turkish School in Ashgabat, serving as a bright symbol of the strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by honored guests, including the Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Ashgabat, Alattin TEMÜR, and the Education Counselor, Cevdet VURAL. The event was also attended by Embassy staff, representatives of the parent-teacher association, students, and numerous residents of the capital.

The main goal of the exposition was the visual embodiment of the historical and cultural bonds connecting the two states. The organizers succeeded in gathering a range of exhibition materials dedicated to the common roots of the language, history, traditions, and art of Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

Visitors to the exhibition were able to familiarize themselves with a wide spectrum of cultural heritage: unique handmade crafts and national musical instruments were presented; guests appreciated the diversity of traditional clothing reflecting the identity of each region.

The program was accompanied by a demonstration of folklore dances.

The gastronomic part of the event attracted particular attention from the guests. Treats from Turkmen and Turkish cuisine emphasized the commonality of culinary traditions./// nCa, 13 April 2026 (photo credit – Joint Turkmen-Turkish School in Ashgabat)

Here are some photos from the event: