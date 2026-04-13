Chinese Vice Premier to Attend Galkynysh Phase 4 Groundbreaking in Turkmenistan

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will visit Turkmenistan from 15 to 17 April 2026 to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field, Xinhua reports.

Ding, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, is traveling as the Special Representative of President Xi Jinping at the invitation of the Turkmen government.

Ding will co-chair the seventh meeting of the Chinese-Turkmen Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, spearheading discussions on bilateral strategic interests.

The centerpiece of the visit is the launch of the fourth development phase of the Galkynysh field, one of the world’s largest onshore gas deposits.

Earlier it was reported by Turkmen government that the State Concern “Türkmengaz” has been authorized to enter into a “turnkey” contract with the Chinese company CNPC Amudarya Petroleum Company Ltd. (a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation).

The expansion is a critical component of Turkmenistan’s energy export strategy and includes: construction of a facility with an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of sales gas and drilling and commissioning of production wells required to sustain these delivery volumes.///nCa, 13 April 2026