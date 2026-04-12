Tokayev in very productive visit to Bukhara

On April 11, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan conducted a significant working visit to the city of Bukhara, Uzbekistan, for a high-level meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This visit, characterized by its informal and constructive atmosphere, served to reinforce the “unprecedentedly high level” of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two neighboring nations.

Structure and Proceedings of the Visit

The visit was densely packed with diplomatic, cultural, and industrial engagements, demonstrating the multifaceted nature of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relationship.

Diplomatic Consultations: The presidents held an informal meeting to discuss the current geopolitical situation, bilateral relations, and regional security. This included hearing reports from Deputy Prime Ministers on trade and economic progress.

The presidents held an informal meeting to discuss the current geopolitical situation, bilateral relations, and regional security. This included hearing reports from Deputy Prime Ministers on trade and economic progress. Cultural and Spiritual Engagements: A major portion of the visit was dedicated to the shared heritage of the two nations. The leaders visited the Mausoleum of Bahouddin Naqshband , a pivotal Islamic shrine, where they offered prayers for the prosperity of their peoples. They also toured world-renowned historical sites in Bukhara, including the Ark Fortress, the Poi-Kalyan ensemble (featuring the Kalyan Minaret), and the Lyabi-Hauz architectural complex .

A major portion of the visit was dedicated to the shared heritage of the two nations. The leaders visited the , a pivotal Islamic shrine, where they offered prayers for the prosperity of their peoples. They also toured world-renowned historical sites in Bukhara, including the . Technology and Innovation Tours: Reflecting a modern agenda, the leaders visited the National AI Hackathon , engaging with youth and startup founders. They also inspected the new Situational Center of the Bukhara region , which utilizes real-time monitoring for regional infrastructure and security.

Reflecting a modern agenda, the leaders visited the , engaging with youth and startup founders. They also inspected the new , which utilizes real-time monitoring for regional infrastructure and security. Industrial Inspection: The visit included a tour of the “Nigora” textile enterprise , a high-tech facility representing Uzbekistan’s industrial modernization and export potential.

The visit included a tour of the , a high-tech facility representing Uzbekistan’s industrial modernization and export potential. Symbolic Gestures: President Mirziyoyev presented President Tokayev with archival documents and drawings from the 1920s–1950s related to the mausoleums of Khodja Ahmed Yasawi and Rabia Sultan Begim in Turkestan, highlighting their deep-rooted cultural ties.

Key Outcomes and Strategic Agreements

The visit yielded several practical outcomes aimed at deepening economic integration and addressing shared regional challenges.

1. Economic and Trade Expansion

Trade Volume Targets: While trade reached 5 billion last year, the leaders set an ambitious target to increase this to 10 billion in the near future.

While trade reached 5 billion last year, the leaders set an ambitious target to increase this to in the near future. Joint Roadmap: To ensure these goals are met, the governments were instructed to adopt a “Roadmap” for the further development of trade and economic cooperation .

To ensure these goals are met, the governments were instructed to adopt a . Industrial Cooperation: Focus remains on existing and new projects in automotive manufacturing, chemicals, geology, energy, and logistics.

2. Environmental and Regional Initiatives

“Clean Air” Initiative: President Tokayev proposed a joint implementation of the “Clean Air” initiative under the patronage of both presidents. This project aims to improve ecological conditions in major cities like Almaty and Tashkent through coordinated government and business efforts.

President Tokayev proposed a joint implementation of the under the patronage of both presidents. This project aims to improve ecological conditions in major cities like Almaty and Tashkent through coordinated government and business efforts. Water and Energy Security: Discussions covered the rational use of water resources and the acceleration of major regional projects, specifically the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1 and the export of “green” energy.

3. Technology and Digitalization

AI and Space Tech: Both leaders emphasized cooperation in high-tech sectors, including artificial intelligence, space technologies, and e-commerce .

Both leaders emphasized cooperation in high-tech sectors, including . Startup Ecosystems: Agreements were reached to support venture infrastructure and link the startup communities of both nations.

4. Political and Cultural Solidarity

Constitutional Support: President Mirziyoyev was the first foreign leader to congratulate Kazakhstan on the adoption of its new Constitution , a gesture President Tokayev noted with gratitude.

President Mirziyoyev was the first foreign leader to congratulate Kazakhstan on the adoption of its , a gesture President Tokayev noted with gratitude. Shared Intellectual Heritage: The leaders highlighted the role of Bukhara as a historical educational hub for the Kazakh intelligentsia , noting that figures like Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeyev and Sulltanmahmut Toraygyrov were educated in local madrasas.

The leaders highlighted the role of Bukhara as a historical educational hub for the , noting that figures like Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeyev and Sulltanmahmut Toraygyrov were educated in local madrasas. Humanitarian Exchange: The parties agreed to increase cultural exchanges, including youth forums and “Days of Culture”.

Summary of the Visit’s Significance

The Bukhara summit underscored that there are no contradictions or disagreements between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. By combining high-level industrial tours with visits to shared spiritual landmarks, the leaders signaled that their alliance is built on both a pragmatic economic foundation and a deep historical-cultural bond.

The resulting “Roadmap” and the “Clean Air” proposal represent the shift toward practical, results-oriented cooperation aimed at improving the quality of life across the entire Central Asian region. /// nCa, 12 April 2026