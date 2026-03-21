National Leader of Turkmenistan and President of Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Talks

On 20 March 2026, at the initiative of the Turkmen side, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The leaders congratulated each other and the peoples of both countries on the holidays of Oraza Bayramy (Eid al-Fitr) and Nowruz.

During the conversation, Mirziyoyev also conveyed congratulations to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the fourth anniversary of his election to the highest state post, noting his contribution to the development of bilateral ties.

Particular attention was given to the schedule of upcoming meetings. In the fall of 2026, Turkmenistan will host two major international forums: the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, and the Summit of the Heads of State of the CIS.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Turkmenistan at the head of a representative delegation to participate in these events, which will be accompanied by an extensive cultural program.

The sides praised the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission. Key areas of partnership were identified as energy, transport and communications, and agriculture.

Stable growth in mutual trade turnover was noted, along with the increasing role of border trade zones. The parties confirmed the availability of a technological base for launching new joint investment projects.

Annual consultations between the respective foreign ministries were identified as the primary mechanism for foreign policy coordination. In the humanitarian sphere, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the tradition of reciprocal Days of Culture and expanding academic and scientific exchanges.

Addressing regional stability, the sides exchanged views on the evolving situations in the Middle East and South Asia, underscoring that a lasting peace can only be achieved through political and diplomatic resolution.

In conclusion, the parties stressed their shared goals in ensuring security and stability in Central Asia./// nCa, 21 March 2026