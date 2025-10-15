Turkmenistan Corner Opens in Baku: Cultural Days Strengthen Literary Ties Between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

On 14 October, as part of Turkmenistan’s Cultural Days, the National Library of Azerbaijan hosted the opening of the Turkmenistan Corner and a roundtable discussion, according to the AzerTAC news agency.

In his remarks, Director of the National Library Kerim Tairov spoke about the development of cultural and literary ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, emphasizing that these connections foster friendship, brotherhood, and mutual understanding between the two nations.

He noted that such gatherings play a vital role in facilitating dialogue among representatives of literature, science, and culture, while also laying the groundwork for new collaborative projects.

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov highlighted the deep historical and cultural bonds shared by the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. He stressed that humanitarian cooperation continues to grow thanks to state support, and that events like these contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship.

Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursakhet Shirimov stated that cultural and literary meetings open up opportunities for future joint initiatives, including publishing and translation projects.

He added that these exchanges also create conditions for mutual learning among young researchers and writers, and for further development of bilateral cooperation in the cultural sphere.

During the event, representatives of academic institutions and the creative communities of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan underscored the longstanding and rich history of cultural and scholarly ties between the two countries. They noted that through mutual collaboration, the literary and cultural heritage of both nations can reach wider audiences, and joint publications and translation initiatives can be successfully implemented.

The event concluded with the official opening of the Turkmen Literature Corner at the Azerbaijan National Library. At the ceremony, the significance of this dedicated space was emphasized. Participants noted that the books on display would contribute to further strengthening cultural and literary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.///nCa, 15 October 2025