Strategic Partnership in Focus: President of Turkmenistan Meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister

On 13 October 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Head of Turkmenistan for the opportunity to discuss matters of strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that Russia highly values its strategic partnership with Turkmenistan.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan places special importance on expanding and strengthening its strategic partnership with Russia.

It was noted that Turkmen-Russian cooperation is effectively developing not only bilaterally but also in multilateral formats, such as within the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The “Central Asia–Russia” format plays a significant role in this interaction.

During the meeting, the parties discussed trade and economic cooperation, with Russia being one of Turkmenistan’s leading trade partners for many years. Prospects for collaboration in key sectors were reviewed, including transport issues and the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, with pathways for further cooperation outlined.

Significant emphasis was also placed on cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the areas of science, education, culture, and healthcare.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to consistently enhancing the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue.

“I would like to highlight the outstanding role of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Myalikgulyyevich Berdimuhamedov, in the development of Russian-Turkmen cooperation. As President of Turkmenistan, together with the President of Russia he laid the foundation for the strategic partnership between our countries. President Serdar Gurbangulyyevich is deeply engaged in all matters. Today, the leaders of our countries consistently focus on strengthening bilateral relations,” Marat Khusnullin wrote on his social media.

***

On the same day, a meeting of the co-chairs of the Turkmen-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with the 13th session of the Commission.

Additionally, during his working visit to Turkmenistan, Marat Khusnullin visited the smart city of Arkadag, where he explored Turkmenistan’s experience in housing construction, integrated territorial development, and urban improvement. The visit also included stops at the Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding, the city circus, and the Turkmenbashi Ruhy Mosque in the village of Kipchak. ///nCa, 14 October 2025