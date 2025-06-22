Telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the leadership of the US Department of State

On June 22, 2025, at the initiative of the American side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, during which the parties emphasized the long-term positive experience of bilateral partnership between Turkmenistan and the United States of America in the political, trade, economic, socio-cultural and other spheres.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two states discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest. In particular, they exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East region and the solution of a number of humanitarian issues in this regard.

At the same time, it was especially emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a state whose neutral status has been recognized three times by the world community represented by the United Nations, plays an active and constructive role in international affairs. In this regard, the Turkmen side, strictly following the principles of peaceful settlement of any international problems, expressed its readiness to participate in resolving the current situation in the Middle East by using the widest range of diplomatic means and methods.

The telephone conversation between the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the US State Department took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere. /// MFA Turkmenistan, 22 June 2025