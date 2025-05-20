The International Festival “Music of the World,” held from May 19 to May 20, 2025, at the Palace of Mukams of the State Cultural Center in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, was a vibrant celebration of cultural diplomacy and artistic excellence.

Dedicated to the 2025 motto “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, the festival brought together leading composers, conductors, opera singers, and musicians from Russia, China, France, Iran, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. This report synthesizes key details from multiple sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the event, its cultural significance, and its impact.

The festival opened on May 19, 2025, with a grand ceremony attended by cultural leaders, media, artists, and students. The event was framed by Turkmenistan’s commitment to cultural diplomacy, as highlighted in the book Music of Peace, Music of Friendship and Brotherhood by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, which explores the peacekeeping role of art through the legacy of Turkmen musician Shukur Bakhshi.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s address, read at the ceremony, underscored the festival’s role in promoting national culture and international cooperation. He expressed confidence that the event would enhance global cultural and spiritual values while fostering creative ties among artists. The address was met with enthusiastic applause, setting a tone of unity and inspiration.

The opening concert featured the State Symphony Orchestra and Choir of Turkmenistan performing “Türkmenistan” by Rejep Rejepov, conducted by Rasul Klychev with soloist Atageldy Garyagdyev. This patriotic piece set a high standard for the festival. The program showcased a diverse array of musical traditions, including:

Uzbekistan, China, and Armenia : Performances of “Nowruz alawlary,” “Unabi, marali, şuşiki,” and “Saňa garaşaryn” highlighted unique vocal traditions.

: Performances of “Nowruz alawlary,” “Unabi, marali, şuşiki,” and “Saňa garaşaryn” highlighted unique vocal traditions. Operatic Highlights : The aria “Zemfiranyň ariýasy” from Aleko and Nury Khalmamedov’s “Haýrana galar” showcased exceptional vocal artistry.

: The aria “Zemfiranyň ariýasy” from Aleko and Nury Khalmamedov’s “Haýrana galar” showcased exceptional vocal artistry. Uzbek and Azerbaijani Repertoire : “Çubonaliniň aýdymy” from Maisara’s Tricks and “Gülçohranyň aýdymy” from Arshin Mal Alan added vibrancy.

: “Çubonaliniň aýdymy” from Maisara’s Tricks and “Gülçohranyň aýdymy” from Arshin Mal Alan added vibrancy. Bashkortostan’s Tribute : Rim Rakhimov’s “Meniň Aşgabadym” celebrated Ashgabat, earning enthusiastic audience acclaim.

: Rim Rakhimov’s “Meniň Aşgabadym” celebrated Ashgabat, earning enthusiastic audience acclaim. Global Influences: Iranian folk motifs, a Chinese opera diva’s rendition of Mozart, and the instrumental piece “Merjenler” by Mamed Guseinov with violinist Bahram Dolyev enriched the program.

The concert concluded with “Türkmen sährasy,” a collective performance that inspired standing ovations, reflecting pride in Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping mission.

The festival included an exhibition in the Palace of Mukams’ foyer, showcasing Turkmen cultural artifacts. Guided tours of Ashgabat’s museums and landmarks offered international guests a deeper understanding of the capital’s heritage. On May 20, creative meetings facilitated artistic exchanges, while master classes by renowned foreign artists provided valuable learning opportunities for students of Turkmenistan’s music schools.

The festival embodied Turkmenistan’s commitment to peace, friendship, and cultural dialogue, aligning with its neutral status and the 2025 “International Year of Peace and Trust.” By uniting artists from diverse nations, the event fostered mutual understanding and spiritual enrichment, reinforcing Ashgabat’s role as a hub for cultural diplomacy. The gala concert on May 20 served as the festival’s culmination, showcasing the best of domestic and international talent.

The International Festival “Music of the World” was a testament to the unifying power of art in a world of diverse cultures. Through its rich performances, educational initiatives, and cultural exchanges, the festival strengthened global ties and celebrated Turkmenistan’s vision of peace and progress. Ashgabat’s role as the host city highlighted its significance as a center for international harmony and creativity. /// nCa, 20 May 2025 (pictures credit TDH)