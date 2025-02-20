DMC Arıtma – Silver Partner of the IFT 2025 Forum

On 18 March 2025, for the first time, Ashgabat will host the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” (IFT 2025), which will bring together participants from many countries to discuss the country’s investment potential and promising projects. The organizers of the upcoming event are the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the TMT Consulting Group.

The silver partner of this important forum is the Turkish company DMC Arıtma, which has been a leader in the field of innovative water treatment solutions since 2014. Specializing in such key areas as wastewater treatment, urban tap water treatment and the installation of seawater desalination systems, the company has established itself as a reliable partner in solving complex environmental problems.



DMC Arıtma bases its activities on strict observance of environmental standards and principles of sustainable development. The company is actively implementing advanced technologies that not only increase the efficiency of treatment processes, but also minimize the impact on the environment. This allows DMC Arıtma to offer solutions that meet both current and future environmental requirements.

One of the main factors of the company’s success is the constant introduction of innovations. DMC Arıtma invests in research and development to offer its customers the most modern and efficient solutions. Whether it’s treating industrial wastewater or providing clean drinking water to urban communities, the company’s technologies demonstrate the highest levels of reliability and productivity.



Through a combination of environmental responsibility, technological innovation and a focus on sustainable solutions, DMC Arıtma remains a reliable partner for enterprises and municipalities seeking to implement modern and environmentally sound solutions in the field of water treatment and purification.

Today, DMC Arıtma is not just a company, but a symbol of quality, innovation and concern for the environment. The company’s solutions help create a sustainable future where clean water is available to everyone.

To date, more than 100 delegates representing 21 countries have confirmed their participation in the IFT 2025 forum. The event will discuss key issues related to the development of the private sector, as well as opportunities for introducing new technologies and attracting investments in strategically important sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy.

More details on the terms of participation are available on the event’s website: www.ift.com.tm ///nCa, 20 February 2025 (material provided by the organizers of the forum)