Turkmenistan Gas to Cover Half of Iraq’s Power Plant Needs

A new gas supply agreement with Turkmenistan would cover 50% of the fuel needs for Iraq’s power plants, reported Iraqi News Agency (INA) with reference to country’s Ministry of Electricity.

The ministry also outlined alternative plans to address Iranian gas shortages and confirmed preparations for the summer season.

“The ministry has an agreement with Turkmenistan to supply gas and is working closely with the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to complete financial procedures, including opening letters of credit and transferring funds to the Turkmen side,” ministry spokesperson Ahmed Musa said.

According to him, the gas supplies will begin once payments are finalized. The gas exported from Turkmenistan will cover about 50% of demand of gas-powered electricity stations.

Earlier it was reported that Iraq currently faces gas shortages, particularly during summer, impacting electricity production. To mitigate this, the government plans to import 20 million cubic meters of gas per day from Turkmenistan and the remaining required amount from Iran. An agreement with Turkmenistan for swap gas supplies through Iran is a key step in this diversification effort. ///nCa, 2 January 2025

 

