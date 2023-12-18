Turkmenistan’s trade turnover with the CIS countries exceeded $2.6 billion

Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover with the states of the Commonwealth of Independent States in January-October 2023 exceeded $ 2.6 billion or 16.5% of country’s total foreign trade turnover. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Khojamyrat Geldimyradov, speaking today, 18 December, at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS member states in Moscow.

“In recent years, Turkmenistan’s trade and economic cooperation with the CIS countries has noticeably intensified, trade and economic ties have been consistently strengthened, trade chains are being restored, and new sales markets are being created. Thus, the foreign trade turnover with the CIS countries in 2022 amounted to over US $ 3.2 billion or 17% up from 2021,” said DPM, who oversees the financial and economic block in the Government of Turkmenistan.

According to him, 478 investment projects with the participation of companies from the CIS member states worth about US $5 billion have been registered in Turkmenistan.

Geldimyradov highlighted the transport sector as one of the main priorities of cooperation between Turkmenistan and CIS.

“In this context, we advocate coordinated work with partners on the formation of new transit corridors and joint access to major transport services markets,” he said.

“Such projects as, for example, the modern Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway have a good prospect for expanding the volume and quality of trade and economic cooperation between the CIS countries on the Eurasian continent,” Geldimyradov stressed. ///nCa, 18 December 2023

