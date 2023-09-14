Buried Hill is the Bronze Partner of the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023)

Global changes have been taking place in the energy sector in recent years – the world is making a decision in favour of decarbonization and “green energy”. The issues of climate change and the reduction of methane emissions are at the centre of all recent energy conferences held by Turkmenistan.

On October 25-27, the 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023” (OGT 2023) will be held, which has been an arena for the exchange of views, strengthening partnerships and developing strategies in the energy field for many years. This leading regional and international event will bring together top-level decision makers to share ideas and experience on key oil and gas project issues, as well as provide access to the latest information on priority projects and investment directions in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan.

Bronze partner of OGT 2023, Buried Hill Energy has been operating in Turkmenistan since 2007. It is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Cyprus with an executive office in London, UK.

Buried Hill Energy holds the Block III PSA signed with the government of Turkmenistan and which covers the Dostluk field. The extensive and fully-integrated data collected over the field area, including a full-field tight-grid 2D seismic survey and 3D seismic, has allowed the company to build a robust and detailed interpretation of the field, with the potential for more efficient appraisal and development in the future. The company continues to work with all parties to facilitate development of this strategically important asset.

In January 2021, the governments of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint development of the Dostluk field. This intergovernmental cooperation is an excellent opportunity to progress the work of Buried Hill for the further development of the Dostluk field.

Peter Kallos, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Buried Hill, met with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov in September 2022 in order to announce the company’s intention to continue its work on the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea. In particular, according to “Turkmenportal” news agency, Mr. Kallos emphasized the company’s interest in “development of promising hydrocarbon fields in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea shelf and training of highly qualified national personnel for the oil and gas industry.”

Buried Hill will be represented at OGT 2023 at the highest level, further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with national and international energy companies attending the event. To date, 182 delegates from 23 countries have registered to attend OGT 2023. More than 60 international energy companies will be exhibiting at OGT Expo 2023.

For more information on OGT 2023, please visit the official website of the event www.ogt-turkmenistan.com. ///nCa, 14 September 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen-Forum)

