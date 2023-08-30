Turkmenistan’s Digital Education Drive Starts with First-Graders

The Turkmen company Aydyn Gijeler has produced 76,677 laptops under the brand Bilimli (Knowledgeable) to be presented to first-graders in secondary schools across Turkmenistan on September 1, the beginning of the new academic year. This is reported by the newspaper “Turkmenistan”.

The corresponding instruction was given by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Bilimli personal laptops will empower first-graders to learn the basics of computer literacy and take the first steps towards mastering innovative digital technologies.

Laptops are equipped with the operating system “Android 13 + Google Service”, and the RAM is 4 GB DDR4.

In addition, the laptops come pre-installed with 11 training apps developed by Aýdyn Gijeler specialists and available in Turkmen, Russian, and English.

The presentation of the laptops is part of the government’s efforts to promote digital education in Turkmenistan. The use of technology can help to improve the quality of education and prepare students for the 21st century workforce.

The laptops are being distributed free of charge to all first-graders in Turkmenistan. This is a significant investment in the future of the country’s youth, and it is a sign of the government’s commitment to providing quality education for all.///nCa, 30 August 2023 [photo credit TDH]