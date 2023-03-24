Turkmen Students and Young Professionals are invited for International Falling Walls Labs

Students and early-career professionals of all disciplines from Turkmenistan are invited to apply to international Falling Walls Labs with their innovative ideas.

Who are eligible for contest?

If an applicant has a Bachelor’s degree, the degree should not date back more than 10 years.

If an applicant has a Master’s degree, the degree should not date back more than 7 years.

If an applicant has a PhD, the degree should not date back more than 5 years.

Postdocs and students which are currently enrolled in university are also eligible to apply.

Falling Walls is a unique international science platform for leaders from the worlds of science, business, politics, the arts and society.

https://falling-walls.com/

To apply please visit: https://falling-walls.com/lab/apply/turkmenistan/

Deadline for applications is 10 April 2023.

///nCa, 24 March 2023