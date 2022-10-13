Bulk of LNG produced in the east of Turkmenistan exported abroad

Lebap LNG Production Department of the state concern “Turkmengaz” has produced over 80,000 tons of liquefied gas in January-August 2022, the newspaper “Nebit-Gaz” reports.

At the same time, production targets were exceeded by 108.8%, and most of the LNG produced in the amount of 77,900 tons was exported.

There are two large LNG production enterprises operating in the eastern region of Turkmenistan – these are the Naip and Bagadja complexes.

At one of the last meetings of the government of Turkmenistan, a decision was made to modernize the capacities of the Bagaja gas purification complex. This will bring the enterprise to full capacity, thus contributing to increasing the production of natural gas at the field of the same name and the production of liquefied gas.

Currently, a number of gas infrastructure facilities in the Lebap region are undergoing a technological upgrade. A liquefied gas reception and storage facility as well as the first liquefied gas production plant at the Naip field are being reconstructed. Similar work is underway at the LNG receiving and shipping point in Gazajak.

In addition, exploration work on new promising natural gas fields is currently underway. Drilling of the first well at the Northern Dervush field with a design depth of more than 3,200 meters has recently been successfully completed. Experts predict the presence of large gas deposits in this area. ///nCa, 12 October 2022