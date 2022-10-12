Turkmenabad welcomed the Japanese cultural delegation

On 10-11 October, Turkmenabad hosted events held in within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.

A demonstration of Japanese cuisine took place in the restaurant “Kämil” of the shopping center “Döwrebap”, the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” reports.

The official chef of the residence of the Ambassador of Japan Machida Hiroyuki told the guests about the peculiarities of the food culture in Japan and about the varieties and history of the traditional national dish “maki-zushi” (sushi rolls). Then he demonstrated the art of preparing sushi rolls.

In the evening, the screening of Japanese films took placed in the House of Culture of Turkmenabat. The program included “The Film of this summer” and “The Brave Father on the Net: our story of Final Fantasy XIV”.

On Tuesday, the Japanese artists visited the specialized secondary school with in-depth study of foreign languages.

Japanese has been taught at this school since the 2016-2017 academic year, and students speak it quite well.

Katsumi Matsumoto, a performer of melodies on traditional Japanese musical instruments shamisen and fukukumi set the tone of the meeting.

“In this musical instrument, created five hundred years ago and popular among the people today, I see a connection with Turkmenistan. Because its strings are made of silk, and the Great Silk Road passed through Turkmenistan,” he said, introducing students to the shamisen three–stringed plucking instrument.

“I like Turkmen music. When I listen to it, the silhouette of a caravan walking on the sands at sunset appears before my eyes”, the musician added.

Having imagined this landscape, he composed music, a fragment of which he immediately played.

The performance of the Japanese folk songs by Yoshiko Matsumoto was welcomed warmly. She performed the song “Cherry Blossomed”, and Chiho Komatsu accompanied her with a graceful dance.

Later, the dancer held a master class for the students, who performed a Japanese dance for the guests.

In the evening, a series of events was culminated by a concert at the State Musical and Drama Theater of the Lebap province.

Ashgabat and Mary are next to host the cultural events organized by the Embassy of Japan. ///nCa, 12 October 2022 (photo source – Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper)