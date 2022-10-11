Ambassador Mayko: Turkmenistan is a key partner of Ukraine in Central Asia

Turkmenistan is a key partner for Ukraine among the Central Asian countries, Ukrainian Ambassador Viktor Mayko said in an interview with the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The diplomat told about the current state of Turkmen-Ukrainian relations.

Mayko mentioned the engagement of Ukrainian enterprises in the implementation of large-scale national projects in Turkmenistan as an example of productive trade and economic cooperation.

Thus, the Ukrainian company “Altcom Road Construction” will design and build a road bridge across the Garabogaz Bay in the Caspian Balkan province, which will become part of the transport route connecting Turkmenistan with neighboring Kazakhstan.

“The construction of the bridge, as well as the surrounding infrastructure, will create optimal conditions for continuous flow of goods and passengers from Europe to Central Asia and from Central Asia to Europe through the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi,” the Ambassador commented.

At the same time, he reminded the already existing experience of cooperation in road construction. Among the projects successfully implemented by this company are the construction of the Turkmenabat–Farab road and railway bridges, the Atamurat–Kerkichi road bridge, two Atamurat–Ymamnazar railway bridges, as well as the runway at Dashoguz Airport.

At the same time, the Ambassador highlighted the prospects for partnership in the energy sector. “Turkmenistan has carried out a radical modernization of the infrastructure of hydrocarbon production, significantly increased oil and natural gas production, as well as significantly diversified the routes of energy supplies to world markets. I am confident that our countries will be able to further successfully realize the significant potential of cooperation in the energy sector,” he said.

“The Ukrainian company “Yug–Neftegaz” has signed a contract with the state corporation “Turkmengeologiýa” to conduct 3D and 2D studies in the eastern part of the Goturdepe oil and gas field and in the Southern Burun region in western Turkmenistan,” the diplomat said.

Answering the question about how Turkmenistan’s policy of active diversification of the economy opens up opportunities for bilateral cooperation, Mayko expressed his country’s readiness to participate in Turkmenistan’s transport initiatives, the implementation of which meets the interests of Ukraine.

“The creation of efficient transport and logistics corridors will increase the supply of Ukrainian products to Turkmenistan and Turkmen products to Ukraine,” ambassador believes.

At the same time, the envoy suggested that the opening of branches and representative offices of Ukrainian agricultural and processing enterprises in Turkmenistan, as well as joint ventures in Turkmenistan, would have a positive effect on the development of the economies of both countries.

Commenting on the opportunities to expand bilateral trade, Mayko said that in 2021, the total trade turnover between Ukraine and Turkmenistan grew by 69.3% compared to 2020.

In his opinion, first of all, the countries need to intensify the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation, which will boost bilateral relations.

The creation of a Business Council with the involvement of large companies could have a positive impact on the level of mutual trade, he said.

“Today we have huge opportunities to increase the export potential of services in the field of transport, telecommunications, information, IT technologies and finance,” the Ukrainian diplomat said, expressing the readiness of business circles to become a partner of Turkmenistan in smart city projects in Akhal City and Ashgabat City.

The Ambassador also said that in the near future, the parties plan to hold meetings of businessmen from Ukraine and Turkmenistan in an online format at international exhibitions, conferences and forums. ///nCa, 10 October 2022