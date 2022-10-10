Turkmen leader to attend Central Asia–Russia Summit

The Central Asia–Russia Summit will be held in Astana on 14 October 2022.

“During the summit, the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Russia will discuss prospects for further cooperation in the six-party format,” the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry said.

The summit is expected to adopt a joint statement, which will envisage topical issues of regional cooperation in the Eurasian space.

The final document will also highlight the steps for further cooperation in such areas as politics and security, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian affairs.

The preparations for the upcoming summit were discussed at an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state last week in St. Petersburg.

This will be the first ever summit of Russia and the countries of the Central Asian region.

The forum is held in the year of the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and all five Central Asian states.///nCa, 10 October 2022