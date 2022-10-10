President Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended an informal CIS summit

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part Friday (7 October) in an informal summit of the CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg.

The meeting was also attended by the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Today, we have an opportunity to make sure that we are on the same page ahead of the annual meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, to be held next week in Astana. As its chair, Kazakhstan focused its agenda on major topics related to political, economic and humanitarian integration. As usual, a solid package of joint documents is being drafted for our approval,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening the meeting.

Being an associate member of the CIS in accordance with its neutral status, Turkmenistan takes an active position in the development of cooperation in the Commonwealth space, taking into account the existing solid potential. Turkmenistan has close economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with the CIS countries.

Turkmenistan has also repeatedly become a venue for important meetings, forums and various events under the auspices of the CIS.

In 2019, the country chaired the CIS and the result of the chairmanship was the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States.

Along with this, Turkmenistan considers it relevant to develop cooperation in the CIS in the field of introducing advanced technologies, digitalization, ecology, sports, tourism, and education.

In the context of partnership in the CIS format, Turkmenistan also stands for the intensification of ties through parliaments, the active use of the experience of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth for these purposes.

The informal CIS Summit in St. Petersburg again clearly demonstrated the commitment of neutral Turkmenistan to a fruitful dialogue in the Commonwealth.

Upon completion of the program of the working visit, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 9 October 2022