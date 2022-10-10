Let’s Save the Earth Together! – First-Ever Eco Festival celebrated in Ashgabat

Tamir Shakirov, photo by Anastasia Zhirnova

On Sunday, 9 October, the British Embassy in Turkmenistan, with the support of climate activists and eco-blogger Gulnara Tayjanova, held the country’s first-ever environmental festival under the slogan “Let’s Save the Earth together”.

The venue of the event was the green terrace “Cactus” in the Ak Altyn Hotel.

Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy to Turkmenistan John Hamilton made welcoming remarks at the beginning of the festival: “It is no doubt, that the climate change is a defining challenge, facing our planet. Some climate change is now irreversible. And our ability to influence the future has been reduced. But it is no doubt that we can avoid the worst if we act now. All of you here today our valuable contributors to dealing with climate change. We are all agents of change – whether it’s through education, through use of science and technology, or by being innovators. Everybody can make an important difference by taking individual action in their own day-to-day lives.”

After the greetings, songs in English and Turkmen were performed on the central stage. Thematic quizzes and quests brought together the kids.

The audience’s attention was attracted by Gulnara Tayjanova’s presentation, during which the eco-blogger highlighted the importance of sorting waste. She told about how garbage pollutes our nature. Drinking water, for example, contains already dissolved tiny particles of plastic. There are some reports from around the world of animals going extinct because they ate scraps by accident.

An exhibition of children’s drawings was displayed in the festival area, and “green” technical achievements were also featured – robots from the company “Imdatbot”, 3D pens, solar panels.

The guests were offered vegan cuisine and a master class on cooking vegan dishes. Those interested could attend workshops on sewing and drawing.

Gulnara Tayjanova’s store on the event site sold unique cosmetic products.

Throughout the festival, there was also an active reception point for needy families.

And the eco-celebration ended with an awarding ceremony of the speakers and winners of the contests and a screening of a film by David Attenborough, a British naturalist and director of nature documentaries. ///nCa, 10 October 2022

Photo report from the event: