Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan – on the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan

At the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the first state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Kazakhstan will take place on 15 October 2022, the spokesman of the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry said during Monday briefing.

The visit takes place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The summit talks will be aimed at building up political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

During the visit, the parties plan to discuss a wide range of issues, as well as topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

Following the talks, a package of bilateral documents will be signed. ///nCa, 10 October 2022