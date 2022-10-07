Organizing Committee of OGT 2022 reveals details on charter flights for event participants

The charter flights arranged by the Organizing Committee for international delegates of Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan Expo and Conference are as follows:

– Dubai-Ashgabat on October 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm Dubai time (GMT +4);

– Ashgabat-Dubai on October 30, 2022 at 11:00 am Ashgabat time (GMT +5).

To book or buy tickets, please email gozel.kurbanmamedova@turkmen-forum.com

All international travelers must have a paper copy of the PCR test result, which is valid for 48 hours before their arrival in Turkmenistan. Currently, there is no quarantine requirement, however, you will have to take an express PCR test upon arrival in Turkmenistan.

If you cannot book a seat on a charter flight, you have the option to choose from the regular flights of Turkmenistan Airlines. As of 5 October 2022, the following directions are available:

– Dubai – Turkmenabat

– Frankfurt – Turkmenabat

– Kazan – Turkmenabat

– Moscow – Turkmenbashi

– Istanbul – Turkmenbashi

The Turkmen Team cannot assist with regular flights. The tickets can be bought directly from the Turkmenistan Airlines offices. The assistance can be provided for domestic flights to Ashgabat from Turkmenabat (Lebap) and Turkmenbashi (Balkan).

The 27th International Conference and Expo “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT-2022) will be held on October 26-28, 2022 in Ashgabat. The Conference is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit” and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline. ///nCa, 7 October 2022