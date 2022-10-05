Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed the upcoming negotiations at the highest level

Turkmen-Kazakh political consultations chaired by the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries took place in a videoconference format on Tuesday, 4 Oct.

The main item on the agenda of the talks was the preparation of the Turkmen leader’s state visit to Kazakhstan in October this year.

Attention was also paid to the upcoming participation of the Turkmen side in the 6th CICA Summit, the Council of CIS Heads of State and the Central Asia-Russia summit.

During the event, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Following the consultations, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts between the foreign ministries to promote the further development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 October 2022