Ashgabat to host first-ever climate and ecology festival

On 9 October the British Embassy in Turkmenistan will organize Turkmenistan’s first-ever climate and ecology festival in Ashgabat entitled “Let’s Save the Earth Together!”. The event will be supported by young climate activists and eco-blogger, Gulnara Tayjanova.

The event will take place between 15:00 and 20:00 on Sunday, 9 October at the Ak Altyn hotel garden pub (Kaktus).

The festival aims to shed light on the most urgent climate issues threatening our planet and inspire community-led climate action and environmental engagement across Turkmenistan following COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference.

Its program envisages an array of interesting activities including live entertainment, eco-friendly workshops for children, solar panels exhibition, quizzes and fun games, music and dancing, guest speakers and presentations, as well as a David Attenborough film screening.

The festival is free to attend, but participants are kindly asked to bring one used plastic bottle per person as an “entry fee”.

The event will be held as part of the activities to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom.

///nCa, 29 September 2022