Turkmenistan is ready to supply oil products and textiles to the Chelyabinsk region of Russia

Turkmenistan is ready to export to the Chelyabinsk region of Russia oil and gas products, textiles, carpets, agricultural goods. This was announced at a meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the head of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexey Teksler.

As noted, large-scale work is underway in Turkmenistan today to industrialize and diversify the economy, especially processing industries.

In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of exploring the potential for cooperation in the design and construction of metallurgical and machine-building industries in Turkmenistan.

In turn, Teksler stated that in Turkmenistan, where a favorable investment climate has been created, well-known Russian companies are actively operating, together with which a number of important projects have been implemented in various fields, and there are good prerequisites for expanding and diversifying cooperation in many areas.

During the meeting, issues of the development of humanitarian contacts, including in the field of culture, science, and education, were also discussed.

Chelyabinsk delegation held a number of meetings in the Government of Turkmenistan

A Russian delegation led by the governor of the Chelyabinsk region Alexey Teksler is on a visit to Ashgabat. The delegation included the heads of leading South Ural companies ready to expand cooperation with enterprises of Turkmenistan.

Alexey Teksler held a number of meetings in the government of Turkmenistan Monday, 26 September. The talks were devoted to issues of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, industry, construction and agriculture.

In particular, a meeting was held with the Chairman of the state concern “Turkmengaz” Batyr Amanov, Chairman of the state concern “Turkmenneft” Guvanch Agadjanov and Chairman of the state corporation “Turkmengeologiya” Merdan Roziev. Representatives of the Pipe Metallurgical Company, PJSC “ChTPZ”, PJSC “MMK”, industrial group “Konar” and automobile plant “Ural” took part in the discussion of cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

The top industrial companies of the South Ural region also presented their potential in the construction sector at the meeting with DPM Charymurad Purchekov, minister of energy of Turkmenistan Hajymuhammet Orunov, minister of construction and architecture of Turkmenistan Guvanch Rejepmyradov, as well as Minister of Industry of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov.

Alexey Teksler discussed the development of cooperation in the field of agriculture with DPM Annageldi Yazmyradov and minister of agriculture and environment of Turkmenistan Allanur Altiyev.

According to the head of the Chelyabinsk region, the Turkmen side expressed interest in the presented projects in the field of mechanical engineering, metallurgy, electrical production, agriculture.

“Our metallurgical products of MMK and Konara companies are very interested in our colleagues from oil refining. The “Modern Glass” company, which produces unique double-glazed windows, can be involved in the construction of Ashgabat City. There is also great interest in our road equipment – products of the Ural automobile plant, CHTZ, DST-Ural. We have agreed on the supply of pipe products,” Teksler summed up. ///nCa, 26 September 2022