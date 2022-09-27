Turkmen leader met with President of Tatarstan

On Monday, 26 September, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of independence.

During the meeting, Minnikhanov expressed gratitude to the Turkmen leader for his support and special attention to the development of Turkmen-Tatar cooperation.

The President of Tatarstan noted the active cooperation of a number of enterprises with Turkmen companies. Tatarstan business circles express interest in expanding their presence in the promising Turkmen market, where a favorable investment climate and all conditions for effective work have been created.

In 2021, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan amounted to US $ 77.5 million.

The parties stressed the need to expand the range and increase the volume of trade. The potential for cooperation in fields such as oil production, gas transportation, vehicle, aviation and shipbuilding, chemical suppliers was highlighted.

At the same time, enormous opportunities for cooperation emerge as a result of Turkmenistan’s reforms aimed at industrializing the national economy, radical upgrading of industry infrastructure, and the establishment of new high-tech enterprises focused on the production of competitive products.

During the discussion of issues of humanitarian cooperation, it was mentioned that Days of Culture of Tatarstan in Turkmenistan will be held in Ashgabat and Mary at the end of October.

Minnikhanov thanked the President of Turkmenistan for the attention and support of Tatars living in the country.