SerdarGB met with the heads of companies – leading partners of Turkmenistan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Sunday, 25 September, the heads of companies Bouygues, Cifal, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, Dragon Oil. The businessmen congratulated the president on Independence Day and discussed the prospects of future cooperation.

Bouygues

During the meeting with Martin Bouygues, CEO of the Bouygues Group of Companies, the President noted the significant contribution of this company to the implementation of a large-scale urban development program.

Within its framework, together with foreign partners, dozens of important industrial and socio-cultural facilities have been constructed across the country over the years of independence.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Bouygues has proven itself well by the high quality of implemented projects, timely and responsible fulfillment of its obligations.

The CEO of Bouygues reaffirmed his company’s desire to further strengthen its position in the promising Turkmen market, where it has been operating since the country’s early years of independence.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider specific proposals of the company.

VINCI Construction Grands Projets

During the meeting, the head of the French company VINCI Construction Grands Projets Patrick Kadri noted the exceptional attractiveness of the Turkmen market for the business circles of France and Europe as a whole, due to Turkmenistan’s progressive policy and intensive socio-economic development.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the path taken to industrialize the national economy, as well as the implementation of the urban development program, determines an increased demand for advanced high-performance technologies, innovative architectural projects that differ in the depth of engineering and technical thought, and the creativity of developments.

In this regard, Turkmenistan is interested in deepening mutually beneficial ties with leading representatives of international business circles and attracting the best international experience, he said.

In this context, French companies have proven themselves well in Turkmenistan with the high quality of implemented projects and timely fulfillment of their obligations, President added.

Cifal

During the meeting with the head of the company Cifal Gilles Remy, the President noted that the French company Cifal, which is one of the leaders in the international construction market, has been actively involved in the implementation of the country’s urban development program for many years.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation in the context of comprehensive programs launched in Turkmenistan in various sectors of the economy, where special importance is attached to the diversification of the industrial sector, modernization of its infrastructure.

The fuel and energy complex and communications were also mentioned as important areas.

Confirming the intention to cooperate in the implementation of major infrastructure projects of national and regional significance, the head of state stressed that Turkmenistan is ready to consider specific proposals in this regard.

In turn, Gilles Remy assured that his company will continue to strictly follow the fulfillment of the assumed partnership commitments.

Dragon Oil

During the meeting with the Executive Director of Dragon Oil, Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan, having enormous reserves of hydrocarbon resources, consistently supports the establishment of broad international cooperation with companies engaged in exploration, development and production.

The sides reviewed the potential for building-up a long-term partnership while taking Turkmenistan’s intentions for the expansion of the fuel and energy complex into consideration.

Increasing oil and gas production and refining, as well as the export of Turkmen energy sources and finished oil and gas chemical products, are among the top priorities.

Taking into account the growing energy demand on the world market, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that there are good prospects for further deepening cooperation and readiness to consider all proposals of Dragon Oil on further partnership.

In turn, Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan assured that Dragon Oil will continue to strictly fulfill its obligations. ///nCa, 26 September 2022