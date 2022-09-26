New bus stations opened in four regions of Turkmenistan

On Saturday, 24 September, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part via teleconference in the opening ceremonies of new passenger bus stations in the Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap and Mary provinces.

The road transport industry makes a great contribution to the integration of Turkmenistan into a number of developed countries of the world, being an important part of the country’s transport and logistics system, where modern bus stations, railway and automobile bridges have been put into operation in recent years, the President noted, welcoming the participants of the ceremony.

The construction of autobahns Ashgabat-Turkmenabat and Ashgabat–Turkmenbashi is underway at a high pace. These transport projects will link the regions of the country by short routes, ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of the automobile sector, he stressed.

Passenger bus stations in Balkanabat, Dashoguz, Turkmenabat and Mary were built by order of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The total area of each of the facilities is 30,000 square meters, they are designed to serve 700 passengers per day.

Open and covered parking lots with an area of 2,150 and 2,100 square meters can accommodate 100 and 112 passenger cars, respectively.

Each of the terminals has a parking space for incoming international and intercity buses, as well as a territory for city buses and taxis.

In addition, on the ground floor of the terminals there is a waiting hall for 140 passengers, airline and railway ticket offices, help desk, luggage storage, various office premises.

On the second floor of the main building of the bus stations there is a hall for mother and child, a beauty salon, a cafe, etc. There is also a children’s playground, shops.

The new bus terminals were awarded with quality certificates confirming full compliance with all the requirements established by the NVA.

Also, on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, new vehicles were donated to the terminals. ///nCa, 26 September 2022 (photo source – TDH)