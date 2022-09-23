Association of International Road Carriers published the rates of fees from foreign vehicles transiting through Turkmenistan

On 14 September 2022, the President of Turkmenistan signed a decree establishing uniform amounts of fees and charges levied from owners of motor vehicles of foreign states upon entry into Turkmenistan and transit through its territory.

The sizes of the new tariffs are presented on the official website of the Association of International Road Carriers.

So, depending on the mode of transportation, one-time fees for entry into Turkmenistan and transit through its territory can range from $30 for motorbike owners to $250 for trucks with a load capacity of more than 20 tons.

There are also additional fees for insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners to third parties for up to 3 months, a fee for the difference in the cost of motor fuel, fees for the services of the Quarantine Service of Crop Production of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, payment for travel on automobile bridges over the Amu Darya River (on the route Turkmenabad-Farap, Kerki-Kerkichi).

New tariffs will be effective from 1 October 2022. ///nCa, 23 September 2022