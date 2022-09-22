Development of a large gas field in the east of Turkmenistan underway

The Malay field is one of the largest gas deposits of Turkmenistan, which is located in the eastern region of the country. It was put into exploitation in 1986, and since then, efficient natural gas production has been going on there.

The initial geological reserves of the field were estimated at 358.7 billion cu m of gas, and so far 247 billion cu m have been produced at the field.

In January 2021, a new booster gas compressor station was commissioned at the field, and in June of this year, the Uchaji-Zerger high-pressure gas pipeline came into operation.

The steps taken for the industrial development of Malay has facilitated the steady gas supplies to the Turkmenistan-China trunk pipeline. In addition, the field ensures uninterrupted access of the consumers and industrial facilities of the Lebap province to the energy sources.

In order to further increase the production capacity of the Malay gas field, the State Corporation “Turkmengeologiya” conducts geophysical and geological surveys in this region. According to the estimates, it is expected to receive new inflows of hydrocarbons from lower and deeper layers. ///nCa, 21 September 2022