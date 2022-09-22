ADB supports projects in the transport and energy sector of Turkmenistan

Since 2000, ADB has allocated US$ 625 million for two investment projects in the energy and transport sectors and US$ 8 million in technical assistance grants for Turkmenistan.

This was announced by ADB Country Director to Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak during his remarks at the international conference “International economic cooperation of Turkmenistan: experience and prospects for development”, organized by the country’s foreign ministry.

According to the head of the ADB representative office, the ADB-funded North-South railway line has improved wider connectivity with corridors linking Iran, the Russian Federation and South Asia.

All this has contributed to more than doubling international traffic to about 7.1 million tons, and has also helped to reduce CO2 emissions by 27,000 tons.

The current project to strengthen the national electricity grid is aimed at restoring 2,000 km of transmission lines and 11 substations. The main task of the project is to create a unified national transmission network, thereby increasing not only domestic supply, but also to support the export of electricity to Turkmenistan.

At present Turkmenistan and ADB are working on mapping out a new country Partnership Strategy for the period 2024-2028. ///nCa, 22 September 2022