SerdarGB received the State Minister of Petroleum of Pakistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met Tuesday (20 Sep) with the State Minister of Petroleum of Pakistan Musadiq Masood Malik.

During the meeting, the sides discussed priority issues of Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation, including in the field of trade and economy.

In this regard, they mentioned the implementation of the project for the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline.

Along with this, the importance of projects for laying power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) route was emphasized.

The realization of these large-scale projects in the fields of energy and communications is designed to promote sustainable socio-economic development of the entire region, its successful integration into the system of world economic relations, strengthening regional peace and stability.

Turkmenistan, which has an impressive hydrocarbon potential, consistently implements an energy strategy aimed at diversifying energy supplies to world markets, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted.

Supporting the intensification of the global efforts in order to ensure reliable and steady transit of energy sources as an integral factor of sustainable development and international cooperation, Turkmenistan initiates and successfully implements major infrastructure projects together with foreign partners, he added.

In turn, the Minister assured that Pakistan fully supports the foreign policy of neutral Turkmenistan and its international initiatives in the field of ensuring global energy security.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further progressive development of bilateral cooperation.///nCa, 21 September 2022