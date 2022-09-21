Galkynysh gas field showed output growth in H1 2022

The giant Galkynysh gas field produced 17.56 billion cubic meters in the first half of 2022, a 5.8% increase year-on-year, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The reserves of the Galkynysh field, which is located in the Mary province, are estimated at 27.4 trillion cubic meters of hydrocarbons.

There are gas preparation and desulfurization plants, complete with ground infrastructure, built by Hyundai Engineering CO. LTD (Korea), CNPC (China), and Petrofac International LLC (UAE).

In addition, head gas cleaning and preparation facilities are being constructed.

As part of the implementation of the Program for the development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan for the period up to 2030″, the State Concern “Turkmengaz” has signed a contract with CNPC for the construction and commissioning of three particularly complex wells.

With the completion of the industrial development of Galkynysh, the production of natural gas will be brought to 93 billion cubic meters of gas.

This will allow Turkmenistan to supply the entire domestic gas market as well as export supplies, including via the transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. ///nCa, 21 Sep 2022