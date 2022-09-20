OGT-2022: New Features of the flagship oil and gas event of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is preparing for hosting its major annual oil and gas twin event – Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2022”.

SOCAR has confirmed Diamond sponsorship of OGT and Mitro International has announced about Silver sponsorship, the organizers said.

Taking into consideration a limited number of international flights, the OGT organizing committee is planning a charter flight from Dubai to Ashgabat on 25 October and from Ashgabat to Dubai on October 30.

The novelty of this year’s event is that Turkmen Forum will also co-organize the OGT Expo, which will present the best highlights from the domestic and global oil & gas industries, reinvigorated with new ideas and features to match the current industry agenda.

New elements introduced at this year’s Expo will put a key focus on highlighting the importance of acceleration of cooperation between IOCs and NOCs, reinforcing the growing role of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Newly introduced features of this year’s Expo include visa, travel, and accommodation support to exhibitors along with access to meetings with senior management of the oil & gas sector of Turkmenistan, B2B meetings, and access to all conference networking functions. All of these will increase the awareness about new investment projects in oil, gas, energy, and chemical complexes of Turkmenistan and aid in further developing business in Turkmenistan.

Finally, taking into consideration feedback from previous years, the conference will run for three days, which will offer more opportunities for meetings with NOC senior management, B2B networking and last, but not least enjoy a cocktail reception and two gala dinners packed with the finest cuisine and entertainment, not to mention well-thought conference agenda, which includes such important issues as The Future of Energy – challenges & opportunities as the main topic of the Plenary session.

The other 5 Sessions focus on the following:

Investment opportunities in the Turkmen energy sector: Offshore Investment opportunities in the Turkmen energy sector: Onshore New era energy: prospects for domestic and regional development Environmental aspects of hydrocarbon developments Innovative technologies and know-how in oil & gas science and education

Draft conference agenda can be downloaded here: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/storage/app/media/agenda/agenda_ogt2022_eng.pdf

The deadline for in-person registration is October 16.

The deadline for online registration is October 20.

For more information, please visit event website: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 20 September 2022