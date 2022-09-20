Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 27

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

1. The Great Silk Road has made a major contribution to the exchange of goods, technologies, ideas and cultural values between Europe and Asia, and still inspires the SCO countries in the cause of peace and development.

2. Fostering political mutual trust. In the spirit of centuries-old friendship and peacefulness, we respect each other’s fundamental interests and ways of development, mutually support each other in ensuring peace, stability, development and prosperity of the country.

3. Development of mutually beneficial cooperation. Taking into account each other’s interests, we strengthen the work on combining development strategies, steadily follow the path of mutual benefit and common prosperity on the principles of joint consultations, joint construction and joint use.

4. Respect for equality. The SCO stands for the fact that all states, large and small, are equal. In accordance with the principle of consensus, issues are always discussed and resolved through negotiations – this is a dialogue of equal partners without imposing their own positions and harassment.

5. Expansion of openness and tolerance. The SCO, calling for harmony between different countries, peoples and cultures for the sake of intercivilizational exchanges and rapprochement, is always ready to build up mutually beneficial partnership with like-minded states and international organizations.

6. Upholding justice. Strictly guided by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, we approach the settlement of urgent international and regional problems merely in the spirit of truth and justice, we oppose attempts to advance own interests at the expense of others.

7. The above–mentioned five aspects of the accumulated experience are the full embodiment of the Shanghai spirit – mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for the diversity of civilizations and the desire for joint development. As practice shows, in the Shanghai spirit one can draw not only strength for the growth and strengthening of the Organization, but also a guiding guideline for the long term. The Shanghai spirit has been, is and will be a beacon for us on the way from victory to victory.

8. There is a rapid transformation of unprecedented world changes in a century, a new round of global transformations is unfolding. While the pandemic is far from being completely stopped, local conflicts are feverish. The Cold War stereotype and block thinking are reviving again, unilateral actions and protectionism are raising their heads, economic globalization is facing serious difficulties. There is a growing shortage of peace, development, trust and governance. Humanity has found itself at a crossroads, facing unprecedented challenges.

9. In the new realities, the SCO, as one of the constructive factors in international and regional affairs, is obliged to find the strength to respond to the changing global situation, in accordance with the trend of the times, to strengthen solidarity and cooperation in the name of forming a community of a single SCO destiny.

10. Contacts and strategic dialogue at the high and highest levels should be intensified, mutual understanding and political mutual trust should be strengthened, and each other’s efforts to protect security and development interests should be supported. It is important to prevent attempts by external forces to provoke a “color revolution”, to jointly counteract interference in the internal affairs of other countries under any pretext, to keep the fate of the country in own hands.

11. Taking into account the difficult situation with a shortage of peace and global security, China has put forward a Global Security Initiative calling for compliance with the concept of common, integrated, joint and sustainable security, the formation of a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture. We welcome the participation of all partners in the joint implementation of this initiative.

12. We all strive for the same goal – to provide the people with a decent and happy life. Advocating the Global Development Initiative, we want to draw more attention of the international community to the issue of development in favor of forming partnerships for global development, which will acquire a more powerful, green and healthy character. The Chinese side is ready, together with all partners, to implement this Initiative in the region for the benefit of sustainable development of various countries.

13. Obsession with forming a small circle can only push the world toward division and confrontation. It is necessary to firmly defend the international system with the dominant role of the UN and the world order based on international law, to develop the common values of all mankind, to reject the zero-sum game and block politics.

14. Since the beginning of this year, in the face of difficult conditions of internal and global development, we have been guided by the course of progressive growth while maintaining stability, in a single plan we are fulfilling the tasks of combating coronavirus infection, stabilizing the economy and maintaining security for development, we adhere to an integrated approach to work on anti-covid restrictions and socio-economic development. Thus, to the greatest extent possible, we have both safeguarded the life and health of the people and ensured overall economic and social development. The Chinese economy is still characterized by high stress resistance and great potential, and demonstrates positive growth dynamics for the long term. This will serve as a powerful impetus for the recovery of the global economy and will open access to a huge market for all countries of the world.

15. In just a month, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held, which is extremely important for us on the way to building a modernized socialist state and achieving the second goal of the century. The congress will comprehensively summarize the significant achievements and precious experience accumulated during the reforms and development, outline action programs and policy courses with full consideration of the new realities of national development and the expectations of the people. We will steadily adhere to the Chinese model of development in the cause of the great revival of the Chinese nation, continue our tireless efforts to form a community of the common destiny of mankind, open up new opportunities to the world with our development, give our minds and strength for the sake of peace and development on the planet, as well as the progress of human civilization. /// nCa, 20 September 2022 (in cooperation with Embassy of China in Ashgabat)