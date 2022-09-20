Confucius Day celebrated in Ashgabat

Recently, the National Institute of World Languages named after Azadi in Ashgabat celebrated the birthday of the outstanding Chinese thinker Confucius, the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” reports.

The program of the thematic event organized by the Department of Far Eastern Languages included creative performances of students specialized in Chinese language and literature, as well as targeted educational presentations prepared by teachers.

Chinese student Haodong Ma, who is studying in the fifth year of the Faculty of Russian Language and Literature, stood out during the event with his skillful performance. He brilliantly delivered an informative presentation in Russian and Chinese about the history and traditions of celebrating Teacher’s Day in China.

During quizzes and games, students had the opportunity to test their knowledge of the well-known aphorisms of Confucius, as well as compete in knowledge from the field of regional studies. The languages of these game nominations were Chinese, English and Russian.

The first-year students performed songs from the repertoire of popular artists from China, poetic lines of the great Turkmen poet Makhtumkuli and romantic poet Xu Zhimo.

The teachings of Confucius had a huge impact on the formation of Chinese psychology and family values. The philosopher developed a whole system of moral and ethical dogmas and norms of behavior, and among the main characteristics of a noble person he singled out humanity, justice, respect for parents and rulers, prudence and sincerity.

Since 1994, the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages has taught Chinese language and literature.

The curriculum of this direction includes such disciplines as a practical course of the Chinese language, listening, phonetics, Chinese calligraphy, grammar of the Chinese language, lexicology, stylistics, linguistics, Chinese literature, theory and practice of translation, history of the Chinese language, regional studies, methods of teaching Chinese, comparative analysis of the Turkmen and Chinese languages.///nCa, 20 September 2022 (photo source – AP)